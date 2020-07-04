Privacy gone: Personal details of DU students printed on admit cards for online exams

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University appears to have given yet another headache to the already tensed students as it has made public their personal details such as contact numbers, email IDs and house addresses.

Final year students and teachers have written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi opposing the university action.

Following corona pandemic, the university came out with online admit cards for final year exams. For the first time, it added students’ personal details in the cards and uploaded them on the website accessed by all. The admit cards were earlier issued manually by the college, carrying students’ name, college and exam roll numbers.

The online Open Book Examination (OBE) will be conducted for final semester students. To access or download an admit card, a student has to fill the exam and college roll numbers, one’s name and the gateway password.

Officials said the gateway password and college code are common for all students. All college websites, however, have uploaded the list of internal assessments which carry the name and exam roll numbers of all students.

“The access has been made very easy with basic information such as a student’s name and roll number being easily available on websites of all colleges. An outsider can have access to phone numbers, email and home addresses of all students mentioned on the admit cards,” said a teacher of Indian National Teachers Congress.

“This can bring in the question of data privacy. Any misuse of data may lead to serious consequences. The university must look into it,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former member of Academic Council and Convenor, INTEC.

The university has, however, generated OTP options for Law Faculty students to access and download the admit cards.

Later, Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, DU Computer Center (DUCC) said, “Usually, the details of law faculty students are made public. Due to privacy guildlines, an OTP number facilty was created for Law students this time. But, there is no data leak or breach of privacy issue with other regular students.”