Delhi's 1st female plasma donor says more women should come forward; no reason to hesitate

NEW DELHI: The first female plasma donor in the national capital on Sunday asked more women to donate their ‘antibody rich’ plasma and contribute towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

20-year-old journalism student and resident of Rohini in north-west Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on May 30. Her brother was diagnosed on May 25.

The brother-sister duo donated their plasma at the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Saturday. The bank coordinates with patients who have recovered from the disease, and are eligible to donate plasma.

“We were given pick up and drop option. It was completely hassle-free. A few tests were conducted to ascertain if we were fit to donate plasma. The entire process took only 45 minutes,” the brother said.

The doctors at the facility are very helpful and listen to you patiently, he said. She was pleasantly surprised when she got to know that she was the first female plasma donor in the national capital.

“The doctors gave me an appreciation certificate and asked me to record a video message to motivate others,” she said.

“Many women hesitate to participate in such exercises. There is nothing to worry about and there should be no stigma. They should come forward to help the authorities fight the pandemic. They have an important role to play,” she said.

The 20-year-old also convinced one of her friends, another COVID-19 survivor, to donate her plasma.

