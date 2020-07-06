STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15,000 COVID-19 cases being treated at home, isolation programme a success: Arvind Kejriwal

With regard to the occupancy of COVID-19 beds in hospitals, he said that there has been a decrease in occupants from 6,200 to 5,100 in the last one week.

Published: 06th July 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Commonwealth Games Village (CWG) indoor stadium converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Commonwealth Games Village (CWG) indoor stadium converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that out of the 25,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 15,000 cases are being treated at home and added that the home isolation programme is a success.

"Presently there are 25,000 active cases of which, 15,000 patients are being treated at home. Our programme of treating people at home and providing them with and oximeter has been successful for us," the Chief Minister said.

"The death rate is also coming down. The number of deaths on a daily basis is in the range of 55-60. We need to reduce the number even further but in comparison to earlier, the number of deaths has been halved," he added.

"Presently, there are 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients available in the national capital of which only 5,100 beds are currently being occupied by all patients in hospitals. Last week, there were 6,200 patients in hospitals," he said.

"There is no problem regarding testing and the availability of beds in the national capital. You can also see on the app in which hospitals the beds are vacant," he added.

The national capital's COVID-19 cases are nearing the 1-lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths, according to the Union Health ministry.

Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
