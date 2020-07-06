Electrification work done in 'record time' for Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure seamless power supply to the Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre in south Delhi, more than 100 workers and officials of discom BRPL worked round the clock to lay 22-km-long cable underground and install 24 transformers for a load of 23 MW, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

The 10,000-bed COVID-19 Care Centre was inaugurated by L-G Anil Baijal on Sunday.

​“The task was completed in a record time of nearly 15 days with over 100 discom officials and workers toiling round the clock under the direct supervision of the company’s senior leadership team and in close coordination with government agencies,” said the BRPL spokesperson.

The transmission chain involved laying 22-km-long cable underground and installing 24 transformers for a load of 23 MW, he said. Initially, BRPL had been entrusted with providing an electricity supply load of 18 MW, but the power load was subsequently increased to 23 MW looking at the requirements, he said.

To ensure safety of the premises, most of the transformers set up are dry-type and maintenance free.