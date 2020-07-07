STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lax authorities, careless citizens, increase risk of Covid spread

Many residents at the hostel are worried that it may become a Covid hotspot due to the attitude of some women and the authorities.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shyalaja (name changed), who works as a nurse and stays at the Indira Niketan Working Girls Hostel, tested positive last week. She was sharing a room with two other women in. Her roommates were asked to stay under home quarantine for 14 days but did not follow the rules, according to the residents. Earlier, a 50-year-old mess worker had developed symptoms but did not go for a test for weeks. He tested positive later.

Many residents at the hostel are worried that it may become a Covid hotspot due to the attitude of some women and the authorities.“The NDMC staffs sanitised and disinfected the hostel. They asked the two girls to stay in their rooms. While they tested negative in the rapid antigen test, they were asked to follow the quarantine rules but they did not and put others at risk also,” said a resident.

“Even after strict advice by our Warden, many residents here do not wear masks while stepping out of their rooms. One of the mess workers also tested positive, but the mess was not sanitized. No one from NDMC visited the hostel on that day,” said a resident requesting anonymity. While the numbers of cases in Delhi has crosses the 1 lakh mark, people also are getting more and more lax their approach.

An official, on condition of anonymity said, “With relaxation in lockdown, people are not taking the disease seriously. The authorities are working hard to serve the people. We are performing our duties, it should be the people who should keep them safe and follow the rules.”

“We get several complaints about people under quarantine roaming outside. We advise them to stay indoors and also fine them,” said a senior police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp