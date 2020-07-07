STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New poets, new mediums

These new writers are promoting their works at several poetry platforms on social media that have their own set of dedicated followers.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

The pandemic has thrown open a can of varied emotions, and many are turning their musings into poems. These new writers are promoting their works at several poetry platforms on social media that have their own set of dedicated followers. One such Instagram account is @hindi_panktiyaan. Its founder, Deepak, says that since March, their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages have collectively received about 45,000 new followers. “We have also registered an estimated 25 per cent increase in poetry submissions. This is overwhelming but also exciting, as we are getting some excellent writings.”

Similarly, Insta handle @ishqurdu, just started promoting upcoming Urdu writers on its platform. Founder Nasheet Shadani says, “We recently held a competition for young Urdu writers, and found many enthusiastic voices wanting to share their work. It was all done through our Instagram page without additional promotion. Most of our participants are millennials passionate about Urdu poetry and literature.”

Insta handle @Pen Voice has a talk show, Dialogue in Darkness, where viewers can only hear the interviewer and see the poet. “This format is gaining popularity because it raises a certain curiosity in the listeners,” says Founder, Avinash Gaurav, who has been promoting poets’ work across colleges for eight years now. Delhi-based poet and theatre practitioner, Kamal Singh, was interviewed by Pen Voice earlier this month, a session that lasted for 30 minutes. “I have written a lot during the pandemic, as after a long time I was just with myself. Given the lockdown, followed by exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, I didn’t meet my friends. Theatre performances are stalled. In this free time, you naturally experience overwhelming thoughts that you need to pen down,” says Singh.

He had lost touch with poetry after college. “When I picked up the pen again, I just outpoured my emotions about loneliness, solitude, pandemic, and built a small poetry collection. Writing poetry has become a habit, and I will continue.”

Moving up
Since March, the social media accounts of a number of poets have registered an overwhelming number of followers. Poetry submissions on these accounts have also increased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
poets Nasheet Shadaani
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp