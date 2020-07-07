By Express News Service

We hope you’ve been using the last few months of lockdown to practice your card playing skills as the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) is all set to run from July 9 to 26 on Indiapokerchampionship.com.

Organised by leading Indian gaming company Spartan Poker, the total prize money to be disbursed is a staggering Rs 25 crore as well as crown.

The best of the best who can keep their skills honed and poker face straight over the 19-day long event, will be securing huge cash and a prestigious IOPC Crown. The second edition of IOPC 2020 will feature 113 tournaments with buy-ins starting from Rs 550 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Commenting on the announcement, Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker, said, “In these challenging times, we are constantly identifying opportunities to make online poker an efficient platform where a player uses his high intellect and instincts to be in the right spot at the right time. We are pleased to announce the itinerary of the second edition of our flagship tournament, India Online Poker Championship with highest GTD till now.”

To attract more high-stakes players, IOPC has incorporated an action-packed Millionaires edition, including Millionaire United, with a total prize of Rs 1.5 crore, Millionaire Legends with a prize of Rs 1.5 crore and The Crown Main Event with Rs 3 crore.