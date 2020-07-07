STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resident doctors’ body demands separate cadre

It said the pandemic has once again stressed the need for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the nation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday demanding a separate cadre for healthcare professionals in line with IAS and IPS.It said the pandemic has once again stressed the need for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the nation.

The creation of the Indian Medical Services (IMS) cadre has become more relevant in the times of corona, whereby doctors from various specialities can devise effective strategies for controlling the epidemic and improving the overall healthcare system in the future, the federation said.

“Healthcare systems demand thorough knowledge of the domain. Knowledge of subject specialists (doctors) in devising policies is essential for galvanising the nation’s healthcare system,” it said.’

The demand for a separate cadre for healthcare professionals in line with the IAS, IPS, etc., is a long-pending one, the federation said.

