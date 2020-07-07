STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rotary club spreads awareness on Centre’s Mission Indradhanush

As per the guideline of the government one may contact their nearest primary health center or immunization booth or call on toll free number of their State for further details.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Joining hands with the Centre on spreading awareness about vaccination, Rotary Club of Delhi Regency Next is educating people about Mission Indradhanush.

“Our primary goal is to spread awareness and popularise immunisation under the ‘Mission Indradhanush’ health initiative of the Centre which aims to promote vaccine awareness amongst the underprivileged,” said Ashcharya Khanna, President of Rotary Club of Delhi Regency Next.

In order to create awareness, a message car carrying the signature slogan in vibrant colours ‘5 Saal 7 Baar - Choote na teeka ek bhi baar’ to every corner of the country making sure that people participate and take their children to primary helath centres for timely immunization to prevent diseases. The driver of the Message Car would also distribute pamphlets containing information on the Universal Immunization Program of Government of India.

“The Message Car is presently displayed at ML Sethi Petrol Pump at Rohini, Delhi.  We will also display the Message Car at different religious places, petrol pumps, shopping malls, markets and various Rotary conventions pan India” informed Rahul Jain, Regency Next’s ‘Mission Indradhanush’ Project chairman.

