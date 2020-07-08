Delhi police conducts first-ever virtual passing out parade for new recruits due to pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police organised the first-ever ‘virtual passing out parade’ for recruit constables and women recruit constables at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan, here on Tuesday. The passing out parade was unique as it took place amid the pandemic, following all social distancing norms.

“The salute of the parade was taken virtually from the Police Headquarters. The event was streamed live on Delhi Police’s Facebook and YouTube page,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

On this occasion, SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, congratulated the new recruits on completion of their training. The CP underlined that during the training, attention was paid to making them sound physically, mentally and technically.

Apart from knowledge of law, they were specially trained in police science, computer science, cyber crime, criminology and investigation related matters. The Chief Guest, Union Minister of State (Home) G. Kishan Reddy, congratulated all the new recruits for choosing to join the police and called upon them to deliver their best to face the challenges of police service.

In total, 1,320 recruit constables, including 407 women recruit constables, have passed out. These include 47 (35 male and 12 female) recruit constables from the Daman and Diu Police.