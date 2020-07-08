STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police conducts first-ever virtual passing out parade for new recruits due to pandemic

On this occasion, S.N. Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, congratulated the new recruits on completion of their training.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, Police Hat

In total, 1,320 recruit constables, including 407 women recruit constables, have passed out. (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police organised the first-ever ‘virtual passing out parade’ for recruit constables and women recruit constables at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan, here on Tuesday. The passing out parade was unique as it took place amid the pandemic, following all social distancing norms.

“The salute of the parade was taken virtually from the Police Headquarters. The event was streamed live on Delhi Police’s Facebook and YouTube page,” said a senior Delhi Police officer. 

On this occasion, SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, congratulated the new recruits on completion of their training. The CP underlined that during the training, attention was paid to making them sound physically, mentally and technically.

Apart from knowledge of law, they were specially trained in police science, computer science, cyber crime, criminology and investigation related matters. The Chief Guest, Union Minister of State (Home) G. Kishan Reddy, congratulated all the new recruits for choosing to join the police and called upon them to deliver their best to face the challenges of police service. 

In total, 1,320 recruit constables, including 407 women recruit constables, have passed out. These include 47 (35 male and 12 female) recruit constables from the Daman and Diu Police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police COVID 19 Coronavirus SN Shrivastava
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp