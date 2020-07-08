STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU's Rajdhani college goes solar under AAP’s energy policy

As per the government, the college can generate power for its own use and can also sell the extra power back to the government.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rajdhani College principal Rajesh Giri inaugurates a solar plant.

Rajdhani College principal Rajesh Giri inaugurates a solar plant. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Rajdhani College on Tuesday went solar: it installed an 80 KV rooftop solar power generation plant in collaboration with Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited.

This is part of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s Renewable Energy Policy. Rajdhani College is the first college under this scheme, and is expected to save at least Rs 1 lakh per month on its power bill. The project was one of the most popular poll promises of the AAP government under which the government funds the entire project.

AP Singh, convener, Solar Committee of the college, said the panels are installed under a 25-year contract. The estimated budget of the 80KV plant is around Rs 20 lakh. 

“The college will pay Rs 3.15 per unit instead of Rs 10 earlier for the power generated  from the plant. This way, the college will continue to save handsomely for 25 years, all thanks to a special scheme of the Delhi government,” said Rajesh Giri, Principal.

As per the government, the college can generate power for its own use and can also sell the extra power back to the government. To promote and adopt eco-friendly ideas, solar committees are set up in 21 DU colleges funded by the AAP government. Other DU colleges -- Dyal Singh and Shivaji College -- have also installed solar plants under the RESCO model. 

​Dyal Singh installed the panels in 2016 with the help of the Ministry of New and Renewable Resources (MNRE) and Solar Energy Corporation of India. 

It was the first college to install a 100 KW rooftop solar plant. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a major user of solar plants, installing solar plants at many metro stations, and residential colonies. The DMRC generates 35 per cent of electricity from these plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University Rajdhani College
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp