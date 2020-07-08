STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Pinjra Tod members planned Delhi riots: Police

In the charge sheet,  the copy of which is available now,  a flow chart showing Hussain speaking and connecting with a host of other co-conspirators who were involved in organising protests.

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

The charge sheet filed in the case of rioting named Hussain as the main accused along with ten others in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was allegedly in contact with Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita to hatch a “well planned and deep-rooted conspiracy” to cause widespread riots in northeast Delhi in February, the police said in its charge sheet filed before a court in the city.

The police said Hussain along with the two women and several others were allegedly responsible for the death of 53 people, injury to countless innocent individuals, destruction of properties worth crores of rupees and causing a “tear in the social fabric of the nation as a whole”. The charge sheet, in a case related to communal violence in the area, was filed last month before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri and it will next come up for hearing on July 20.

In the charge sheet,  the copy of which is available now,  a flow chart showing Hussain speaking and connecting with a host of other co-conspirators who were involved in organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi at various protest sites, is provided for the perusal of the court.

In the charge sheet, the flow chart showed that Hussain was allegedly in touch with Narwal and Kalita; Wajid Khan (allegedly involved in organising the protest at Shaheen Bagh), Haji Ballo (allegedly involved in anti-CAA protests at Khajuri Khas area), Haji Mangta (allegedly involved in organising the protest at Chand Bagh area) and Hasibul Hasan (allegedly involved in protests at Jaffrabad area).

The charge sheet filed in the case of rioting named Hussain as the main accused along with ten others in connection with communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. It further claimed that Hussain was also in touch with the owner of Al-Hind hospital Dr M A Anwar, social activist and anti-CAA protestor Wasim Akram Tyagi, alleged Popular Front of India member Danish and some advocates.

“Call detail records analysis of accused Hussain revealed that since the starting of the anti-CAA protests, he was in touch with other accused persons namely Liyakat Ali, Irshad, Shadab, Abid, Mohd Rehman alias Arshad Pradhan, etc already arrested in the case and with Khalid Saifi (anti-CAA protester and arrested rioter in Jagatpuri area), persons who were involved in organising anti-CAA protests in various sites such as Haji Mangta (protest site at Chand Bagh Mazar), Haji Ballo (protest site at Shri Ram Colony, Khajuri Khas), Wajid Khan (protest site at Shaheen Bagh), Dr M A Anwar (protest site at Brijpuri Pulia near Farooqia Masjid) and with some advocates. Kalita and Narwal have been arrested in connection with two separate cases related to rioting. 

