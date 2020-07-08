JNU to conduct exams for students who failed to take online tests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said the varsity will be conducting exams for the students who were unable to take them online, a day after the HRD Ministry decided not to cancel the final year exams in universities in view of the pandemic.

Final year exams in universities will have to be conducted by September-end this year, the HRD Ministry announced on Monday, deferring the schedule from July in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, students unable to appear in final year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams “as and when feasible”, according to the revised guidelines issued by the UGC.