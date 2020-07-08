No posts for anti-party workers, says Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a clear message to his partymen, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said the party will not consider those leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the assembly elections in February and dented organisation’s reputation for block, district or state level posts.

Gupta, hinting that some members are still involved in anti-party activities, said the saffron party has decided against giving them any responsibility or post during the upcoming restructuring of the local unit.

​“Indiscipline can’t be accepted at any cost. We need to make people fall in line. Those who have been in the habit of weakening the organisation and have worked against party candidates in the assembly polls in February, will not be appointed in any of the panels; be it at a block, district or state level,” said Gupta.

Gupta’s assertion assumes significance as the state leadership has already initiated restructuring the local unit and set up 35 teams to shortlist names for the post of president in all 280 blocks. The teams are likely to hand over the list of expectants to the Delhi BJP president on Thursday.

The central leadership has appointed two observers — national general secretary Arun Singh and president of party’s women wing Vijaya Rahatkar — to oversee the formation of the new teams in Delhi.

“We have enough evidence and feedback from the ground. The party will identify errant leaders in the national capital. They worked against the party’s interest in the February elections. I have decided to punish them so that others may heed. No post will go to any undisciplined member,” said Gupta.

The BJP barely managed to secure eight seats in the 70-member House in Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won in 62 assembly constituencies. The senior party leaders, aware of the development, said the state leadership is also not in a mood to allot any post to those who had faced action or have been punished in the past for their involvement in anti-party activities.