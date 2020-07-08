'Process is painless': AAP’s Raghav Chadha urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha has appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma, saying they are warriors who defeated the disease and they now have a chance to become saviours. He said a pint of a recovered patient’s plasma can save up to two lives.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country’s first plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Vasant Kunj to facilitate plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus patients.

“Not very often does God give one an opportunity to save another life. I think that the opportunity is given to the chosen ones. All those who have defeated COVID-19 are warriors but they can also become saviours by donating their plasma,” said the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

On the plasma bank, Chadha, who is overseeing the project, said, “The challenge that we face is convincing people to come forward and make plasma donations.”

He said some people are scared of visiting hospitals. “We have set up a team of trained doctors. These doctors counsel the potential donor and convince them to come forward and donate plasma,” he said.

“Separate lifts have been designated at the plasma bank for plasma donors. Plasma bank has been set up at a location which is disconnected from the main hospital so that patients don’t have to go through that (hospital) to reach the plasma centre. The comfort of the donor is ensured,” he added.

​Chadha said the process of plasma donation is painless and lasts about 40 minutes. It starts with a well-being session, followed by the actual medical process.