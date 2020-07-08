STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Process is painless': AAP’s Raghav Chadha urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

Raghav ​Chadha said the process of plasma donation is painless and lasts about 40 minutes and it starts with a well-being session, followed by the actual medical process. 

Published: 08th July 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha has appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma, saying they are warriors who defeated the disease and they now have a chance to become saviours. He said a pint of a recovered patient’s plasma can save up to two lives.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country’s first plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Vasant Kunj to facilitate plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus patients.

“Not very often does God give one an opportunity to save another life. I think that the opportunity is given to the chosen ones. All those who have defeated COVID-19 are warriors but they can also become saviours by donating their plasma,” said the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

On the plasma bank, Chadha, who is overseeing the project, said, “The challenge that we face is convincing people to come forward and make plasma donations.”   

He said some people are scared of visiting hospitals. “We have set up a team of trained doctors. These doctors counsel the potential donor and convince them to come forward and donate plasma,” he said.

“Separate lifts have been designated at the plasma bank for plasma donors. Plasma bank has been set up at a location which is disconnected from the main hospital so that patients don’t have to go through that (hospital) to reach the plasma centre. The comfort of the donor is ensured,” he added. 

​Chadha said the process of plasma donation is painless and lasts about 40 minutes. It starts with a well-being session, followed by the actual medical process. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raghav Chadha AAP COVID 19 Coronavirus Plasma Therapy
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp