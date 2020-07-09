STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Committee lacks diversity': Legal experts question criminal law reforms panel

The letter signed by 69 legal luminaries has said that this 'committee lacks diversity both in terms of the social identity of members, as well as their professional background and experience'. 

Published: 09th July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

A group of retired judges and former bureaucrats have written to the newly constituted Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of retired judges and former bureaucrats have written to the newly constituted Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws, questioning the lack of diversity in the committee and asking for more transparency in its functioning.

The letter signed by 69 legal luminaries has said that this “committee lacks diversity both in terms of the social identity of members, as well as their professional background and experience”. 

Those who have signed the letter include former Supreme Court Judges Aftab Alam and Gopala Gowda, and senior advocates Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Meenakshi Arora, N. Hariharan and Mihir Desai.

The committee which was constituted on May 5, is headed by Ranbir Singh, vice-chancellor of the National Law University in Delhi and also comprises GS Bajpai, registrar of the National Law University, Balraj Chauhan, vice-chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University in Jabalpur, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and former Delhi district court judge G P Thareja. 

​Last week, the committee began its consultative exercise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp