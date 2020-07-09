'Committee lacks diversity': Legal experts question criminal law reforms panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of retired judges and former bureaucrats have written to the newly constituted Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws, questioning the lack of diversity in the committee and asking for more transparency in its functioning.

The letter signed by 69 legal luminaries has said that this “committee lacks diversity both in terms of the social identity of members, as well as their professional background and experience”.

Those who have signed the letter include former Supreme Court Judges Aftab Alam and Gopala Gowda, and senior advocates Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Meenakshi Arora, N. Hariharan and Mihir Desai.

The committee which was constituted on May 5, is headed by Ranbir Singh, vice-chancellor of the National Law University in Delhi and also comprises GS Bajpai, registrar of the National Law University, Balraj Chauhan, vice-chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University in Jabalpur, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and former Delhi district court judge G P Thareja.

​Last week, the committee began its consultative exercise.