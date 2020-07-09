COVID-19 impact: Expert committee suggest ‘survive, revive, thrive’ to boost economy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To provide a boost to the corona-hit economy and aid local businesses following the lockdown, the expert committee of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) held its first meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting headed by the DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, the committee decided to go ahead with the formula of ‘Survive, Revive, Thrive’.

The 12 member committee consisting of industry experts and officials from concerned departments, decided that in the months to follow, the focus will be on ensuring survival of businesses and industry sectors by revisiting licensing norms, simplifying Covid related regulations and taking measures to revive demand.

The committee also discussed permitting outdoor sitting and extending hours of operations in restaurants in Delhi. Nearly three months of lockdown in the national capital has left the once thriving hotel industry in shambles. Many such establishments had to shut shop even before ‘Unlock’ began due to lack of customers. Delhi which is known for its local markets has seen endured one of it’s driest spell with business reducing to an all-time low.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier criticised the Centre’s economic revival plan saying it does not involve any direct transfer of financial aid to the needy. Over the next three years, the economic revival committee agreed to focus on revival of business environment by accelerating the pending reforms related to ease of doing business in Delhi. Industries department also stated that it would be providing moratorium on lease rent on land issued by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) as well as reduce the interest rate on penalties.