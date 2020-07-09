STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 impact: Expert committee suggest ‘survive, revive, thrive’ to boost economy

Nearly three months of lockdown in the national capital has left the once thriving hotel industry in shambles.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cycle, Coronavirus, New Delhi

There has been an increase in the number of cycle riders post lockdown many if whom reach the Vijay Chowk New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To provide a boost to the corona-hit economy and aid local businesses following the lockdown, the expert committee of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) held its first meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting headed by the DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, the committee decided to go ahead with the formula of ‘Survive, Revive, Thrive’.

The 12 member committee consisting of industry experts and officials from concerned departments, decided that in the months to follow, the focus will be on ensuring survival of businesses and industry sectors by revisiting licensing norms, simplifying Covid related regulations and taking measures to revive demand.

The committee also discussed permitting outdoor sitting and extending hours of operations in restaurants in Delhi. Nearly three months of lockdown in the national capital has left the once thriving hotel industry in shambles. Many such establishments had to shut shop even before ‘Unlock’ began due to lack of customers. Delhi which is known for its local markets has seen endured one of it’s driest spell with business reducing to an all-time low.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier criticised the Centre’s economic revival plan saying it does not involve any direct transfer of financial aid to the needy. Over the next three years, the economic revival committee agreed to focus on revival of business environment by accelerating the pending reforms related to ease of doing business in Delhi. Industries department also stated that it would be providing moratorium on lease rent on land issued by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) as well as reduce the interest rate on penalties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Impact
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp