Delhi BJP to take workers’ feedback on daily basis for better functioning

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is set to introduce an arrangement under which an MP, MLA, or a senior councillor will interact with its grassroots-level workers at the party headquarters every day to seek their feedback. Soon, the party’s state unit will release a roster of MPs, MLAs, and elected representatives of the municipal bodies who will be given the task to initiate dialogues with the workers, in a bid to strengthen the party at the ground level.

According to senior party leaders, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh had already urged parliamentarians to spare some time for workers to listen to their grievances or feedback once in a week at the party office. Confirming the development, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said soon elected representatives would be available at the Pandit Pant Marg office.

“A proper mechanism will be developed, and a weekly roster with time and the name of an MP, MLA or a councillor will be released. It will help to bridge the gap growing between the state leadership and workers and also, accelerate grievance redressal systems,” said Gupta. Previously, the BJP had introduced a similar system at its erstwhile head office at Ashok Road where a union minister would meet party leaders. Some Delhi BJP functionaries praised the idea, while a section termed it as “impractical”.

The arrangement would help to strengthen bonds between the leaders and grassroots-level workers, which ultimately help the party, said a senior city leader, who was previously holding a prominent post in the state unit and has been in charge of elections.

“On occasions, workers and electorates are not able to meet their elected representatives for different reasons in their constituencies. Hence, their requests or grievances remain unaddressed. Interactions will build a rapport and MPs, MLAs, and councillors will get direct feedback from the ground,” he said.

Another leader said to put an effective arrangement of that sort in place, involving MPs is not implementable. “Two MPs miss the party’s event regularly. There are general complaints that they are not even available for their constituents. MLAs are not on good terms with each other. How can we expect them to listen to party workers?” he said.

