Despite being on high COVID-19 risk, maskless senior citizens step out for a stroll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many senior citizens continue with their outside activities, often without wearing face masks, despite repeated advices and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines as they are prone to COVID-19 infection.

“Whenever I go out for urgent work, I take every precaution and avoid crowded places. Sometimes, it is necessary to step out for people of my age. Otherwise we may face difficulties such as immobility. I don’t have enough space for walking inside my house, so I go out for a stroll,” says a retired government official (75) staying in central Delhi.

Jaspinder Narula, a Gulmohar Enclave resident, says she and her husband often have to step out for buying groceries and vegetables. “Our children are settled abroad and our helper has gone back to his village. So, we have to go out to buy essentials. Besides, staying inside four walls for days is quite depressing. Even if we are out for an hour, that’s a welcome change in our routine,” she said.

“We frequently get in touch with the elderly via video conference and have generated awareness about wearing masks and staying indoors. They are well aware about COVID-19 and have promised us that they are taking precautions,” said RP Meena, DCP South East.

“We distribute masks to the needy and advise them to stay indoors. A repeat violator of rules is fined,” said Meena. Dr Naval Vikram from AIIMS Medicine Department says senior citizens should avoid stepping out as much as possible. “In case it is extremely urgent, they should wear N95 masks and maintain a safe distance from others. It is recommended that they exercise at home rather than in parks,” he said.