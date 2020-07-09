High Court pulls up Delhi University for repeatedly postponing final year exams

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Examinations are nerve- wracking and career of thousands of students is at stake, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday, pulling up the Delhi University for repeatedly postponing the exams of final year undergraduate courses in the last few weeks.

The court questioned the varsity on pushing the exams from July 10 to a date beyond August 15, even when it kept maintaining that it was ready to conduct the Open Book Examinations (OBE) on July 1 as well as on July 10.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed Delhi University to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15 in view of persisting pandemic.

The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams — online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

It allowed the prayer of senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing DU, to grant some time as they have to work out a new plan in terms of July 8 circular issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for declaring the manner in which the forthcoming exams are to be conducted.

The court directed the DU to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for consideration on July 14.