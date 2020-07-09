SC asks Centre to look into plea for action against ashrams of 'fake' babas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a petition that sought a direction to the Centre to close down the ashrams and spiritual centres run by fake ‘babas’ who it claimed kept hundreds of women inmates in unhygienic conditions that could potentially lead to COVID-19 outbreak.

“There is a lot of money involved and criminal activities are happening. See what can be done? This kind of practice gives a bad name to every one bad name to everyone,” a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre.

The bench sought Mehta’s views on the matter and posted it for further hearing after two weeks. The petition filed by Dumpala Ramreddy, a resident of Secunderabad stated: “Though very serious criminal cases were registered against Veerendra Dev Dixit, Asaram Bapu, Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh baba etc. their ashrams are still being run with the help of their close associates and authorities are not verifying the facilities available there.”

The plea urged the apex court to direct the authorities concerned to frame guidelines in setting up of “ashrams’’, and other spiritual entities in the country. The petition contended that authorities had failed to crack down against fake “babas” who were allegedly luring innocent people, especially women.

​The petitioner alleged that scores of women were forced to stay in the ‘ashrams’ and given narcotics.



Reddy had approached the top court in April, alleging that his daughter is confined to Adhyatmika Vidyalaya Ashram at Rohini in Delhi founded by Veerendra Dev Dixit, who is currently on the run after being accused of rape.