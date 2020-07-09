STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC asks Centre to look into plea for action against ashrams of 'fake' babas

The petition contended that authorities had failed to crack down against fake 'babas' who were allegedly luring innocent people, especially women. 

Published: 09th July 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

​The petitioner alleged that scores of women were forced to stay in the ‘ashrams’ and given narcotics. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a petition that sought a direction to the Centre to close down the ashrams and spiritual centres run by fake ‘babas’ who it claimed kept hundreds of women inmates in unhygienic conditions that could potentially lead to COVID-19 outbreak.

“There is a lot of money involved and criminal activities are happening. See what can be done? This kind of practice gives a bad name to every one bad name to everyone,” a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre.

The bench sought Mehta’s views on the matter and posted it for further hearing after two weeks. The petition filed by Dumpala Ramreddy, a resident of Secunderabad stated: “Though very serious criminal cases were registered against Veerendra Dev Dixit, Asaram Bapu, Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh baba etc. their ashrams are still being run with the help of their close associates and authorities are not verifying the facilities available there.”

The plea urged the apex court to direct the authorities concerned to frame guidelines in setting up of “ashrams’’, and other spiritual entities in the country.  The petition contended that authorities had failed to crack down against fake “babas” who were allegedly luring innocent people, especially women. 

​The petitioner alleged that scores of women were forced to stay in the ‘ashrams’ and given narcotics.

Reddy had approached the top court in April, alleging that his daughter is confined to Adhyatmika Vidyalaya Ashram at Rohini in Delhi founded by Veerendra Dev Dixit, who is currently on the run after being accused of rape.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Ashrams Delhi Police Delhi High Court
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp