Supreme Court pulls up FADA, says no registration of BS-IV vehicles after March 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) for exceeding the limit to sell Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) compliant vehicles, the Supreme Court on Wednesday repealed its earlier order granting 10-day grace period after the lockdown period to automobile dealers to sell BS-IV vehicles and stated that vehicles sold during the 10 days will not be registered.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said: “Do not take advantage by playing fraud. You have told us no sales have taken place. No vehicle could be registered without our order. No registration. You have sold more than allowed. You did not follow our order.”

The court asked the Centre to submit data on the details of vehicles which were uploaded on the government’s e-portal, Vahan, post- March 31 and slated the hearing for July 23.

The court also observed that details of more than 17,000 vehicles not uploaded on Vahan portal. The court said it will allow registration of only those vehicles whose details have been uploaded on Vahan. The FADA has been directed to give all the required details of the vehicles sold to the government.

The court, in its March 27 order, had said the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale but those bought before March 31 can be registered later. The bench had given an extension of 10 days to clear the 10 per cent of the unsold inventory after the end of the lockdown.

The FADA had filed an affidavit entailing the details of the sold but unregistered vehicles and it has pleaded that the registration of these vehicles is allowed post the March 31 deadline. The court in October 2018 said no BS-IV vehicle would be sold or registered from April 1.