STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS Delhi junior doctor jumps off 10th floor of hostel, dies

He used to live in the doctors' hostel and allegedly jumped from its tenth floor around 5 pm, a senior police officer said.

Published: 10th July 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old psychiatrist at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly committed suicide by jumped off the 10th floor of the doctors’ hostel building. Dr Anurag Kumar was a junior resident with the Department of Psychiatry. He had joined AIIMS in January. 

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5 pm. “We received a PCR call from the hostel security guard about the incident at around 5.10 pm,” said a police source. “The doctor was rushed to the casualty ward in a critical condition and succumbed to injuries at 7:55 pm,” said DCP, South, Atul Kumar Thakur. 

The reason behind the extreme step is unknown, said the police. But sources said the junior resident was undergoing treatment for depression. His mobile phone was found on the 10th floor. “It is a suspected case of suicide but the police are investigating all the angles,” said an official. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted expressing shock at the “painful death of young and most brilliant” doctor. 

AIIMS trauma centre MS replaced

The Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre was replaced following orders from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the suicide of a scribe who was undergoing Covid treatment. Vardhan said he had directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration for AIIMS as well as JPNATC. The report shall be submitted before July 27.  A report, however, did not find any lapses in treatment protocol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS delhi suicide Doctor suicide AIIMS doctor
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp