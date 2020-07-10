AIIMS Delhi junior doctor jumps off 10th floor of hostel, dies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old psychiatrist at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) allegedly committed suicide by jumped off the 10th floor of the doctors’ hostel building. Dr Anurag Kumar was a junior resident with the Department of Psychiatry. He had joined AIIMS in January.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5 pm. “We received a PCR call from the hostel security guard about the incident at around 5.10 pm,” said a police source. “The doctor was rushed to the casualty ward in a critical condition and succumbed to injuries at 7:55 pm,” said DCP, South, Atul Kumar Thakur.

The reason behind the extreme step is unknown, said the police. But sources said the junior resident was undergoing treatment for depression. His mobile phone was found on the 10th floor. “It is a suspected case of suicide but the police are investigating all the angles,” said an official. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted expressing shock at the “painful death of young and most brilliant” doctor.

AIIMS trauma centre MS replaced

The Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre was replaced following orders from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the suicide of a scribe who was undergoing Covid treatment. Vardhan said he had directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration for AIIMS as well as JPNATC. The report shall be submitted before July 27. A report, however, did not find any lapses in treatment protocol.