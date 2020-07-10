COVID-19: Rapid antigen tests now at all Delhi government polyclinics, dispensaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure early detection and containment of COVID-19, all the dispensaries and polyclinics under the Delhi government will be conducting rapid antigen tests (RAT) from 9 am to 12 noon under its ‘Test-Track-Treat’ strategy. According to the government’s order, all individuals with symptoms of influenza like illness, asymptomatic persons and all direct and high-risk contacts of infected persons have to be tested through rapid antigen kits.

“These individuals will be identified during surveys done thrice — once from day 1 to 3, second time from day 5 to 7, third time from day 13 to 15,” said the order. It further stated that with nearly 2,500 cases being reported daily, there are expected to be at least 7-8 direct and high-risk contacts (at home and work place). Aggressive contact tracing and testing holds the key to ensure that infection is controlled effectively.

“This effectively means that we consistently need to test at least 20,000 people each day. Since the contacts can be in any part of the city, depending on the movement of the patient, the testing facility will be made available at all identified dispensaries and polyclinics,” the order said. As per the central government’s protocol, any high-risk person, if tested negative in rapid antigen test, will have to undergo RT-PCR.

Deputy Commissioner, Central district, has been instructed to run a campaign for testing of rickshaw, auto, cab and lorry drivers. DC, Southeast, has been asked to set up a RAT camp near Kotla Mubarakpur to ensure that daily wagers and labourers are tested on a priority basis. The DCs of North and East districts will be setting up RAT centres at Azadpur and Ghazipur mandis to ensure all vendors and labourers are tested.