Delhi BJP rejig: Plum posts to some upsets others party members

As the process of restructuring has already begun, all eyes are on a dozen office bearers of Delhi BJP, who are being rewarded with covetable posts, vice president, gene sec or treasurer, since 2010.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta. (Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Striking a balance among different factions has always been a herculean task for every BJP president of the local unit in Delhi. But, the recently appointed chief has now another tough task at hand. This time, Adesh Kumar Gupta has to keep a group of leaders, who have always secured a plum positions every time a new team is formed, at bay. 

As the process of restructuring has already begun, all eyes are on a dozen office bearers of Delhi BJP, who are being rewarded with covetable posts — vice president, general secretary or treasurer — since 2010.    

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Abhay Kumar Verma, Mohan Singh Bisht, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Sikha Rai, Gajender Yadav and Sunil Yadav, are a few such leaders. 

“They have become a permanent fixture of sorts and are given any posts. Two of them  get accommodated in any team. To drop them will also be a challenge for the two observers who have been appointed by the central leadership,” said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

The state leadership has already set up 35 teams to shortlist names for the post of president in all 280 blocks. The two central observers — national general secretary Arun Singh and president of party’s women wing Vijaya Rahatkar — are supervising the formation of the new teams.

Responding to concerns, BJP vice president Shyam Jaju, who is also incharge of Delhi BJP, said the new team would be a combination of fresh faces and experienced workers.  

“We are yet to analyse nominations for the district level teams after which scrutiny for the state unit will begin. The new team will be a mixture of new young and old leaders. By month end, the new team will be declared,” he said. 

Questioning the ‘privileges’ being bestowed upon a handful of partymen for about a decade, another leader said that those who are being given ‘big’ posts must explain their contribution in strengthening the outfit.   

“The party needs to introspect. Who led the party to humiliating defeats in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls? Why to blame party presidents — Satish Upadhyay or Manoj Tiwari. These permanent office bearers should also be taken to task,” said another senior BJP leader. Despite repeated attempts, Gupta couldn’t be reached for the comments. 

