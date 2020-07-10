Discoms ready with monsoon action plan to prevent breakdowns

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom BSES is fully geared for monsoon with an action plan to minimise moisture-related breakdowns, its spokesperson said. He said BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) are taking steps to ensure that over 44 lakh customers have a trouble-free power supply in monsoon.

In case of an emergency or a power disruption, consumers can reach BSES through 19123 (BRPL) and 19122 (BYPL) or WhatsApp, the spokesperson said. “The discoms’ monsoon action plan has an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring safety of consumers and installations, but also minimising the down time of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon,” he said.

The safety measures taken by the power distribution company include increasing height of the base of transformers in low-lying areas and proper fencing around all plinth and pole mounted transformers, he said.

Consumers have been advised to stay away from electrical installations, caution children from playing near electricity poles, transformers and cables, and install earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB)’to help avoid shocks and accid ents during the monsoons.

Power-theft by way of hooking into an electricity system poses a serious safety hazard, especially during the monsoon months, the BSES spokesperson said.’

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has also launched an extensive safety drive for the monsoon season, according to a spokesperson of the discom.