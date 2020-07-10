STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide psychological support to COVID-19 patients: RWAs to CM Arvind Kejriwal

A group of 77 RWAs and Save our City, an NGO, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to initiate a plan to provide psychological and mental support to COVID-19 patients.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 patients play ludo inside an isolation ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

COVID-19 patients play ludo inside an isolation ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid sudden spike in suicide attempt cases by COVID-19 patients over the fear of spreading the virus and losing jobs, a group of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and an NGO on Thursday sought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s intervention to provide a professional psychological support system to such people. 

A group of 77 RWAs and Save our City, an NGO, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to initiate a plan to provide psychological and mental support to COVID-19 patients, especially to those who are admitted in COVID centres and hospitals. 

“There is so much fear among doctors, nursing, ward staff that patients are left alone in a ward full of patients. The scared and decrepit patient has no one to turn to in this hour of misery and has to fend for him/herself,” said Rajiv Kakaria, the convenor of Save our City Campaign.  Kakaria has submitted about 6-7 letters on various issues related to COVID-19 beds, civic issues being faced by the public, home isolation, role of RWAs, Unlock-1 among others. 

The RWAs said the patients admitted in COVID care centres and wards are feeling left out due to which the level of stress and anxiety increases. “The government should allow a family member as a caregiver, or if it is against the rules, at least an online session of a professional psychiatrist should be provided to the patient,” said a member of an RWA. 

The group also pleaded to turn university/YMCA hostels or state bhawans into COVID-19 patients and provide oxygen concentrators for home quarantine.  Officials of the Delhi Police said since the lockdown was imposed, nearly 7-8 COVID patients admitted in hospitals have died by suicide.

Patients dying by suicide 

Officials of the Delhi Police said since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, nearly 7-8 COVID patients admitted in hospitals have died by suicide.

( If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

