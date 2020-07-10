Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 62 Malaysians,11 Saudis to walk free on fine of Rs 7000 and Rs 10,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed 62 Malaysians and 11 foreigners from Saudi Arabia to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 each respectively, after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the city during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under plea bargain process by accepting mild charges. “Having heard both the parties, I find that the deposition worked out mutually by the parties is fair and just. Accordingly, the plea of guilty of the accused was accepted...

“The convict has not been reported to be involved in any other offence and has accepted his guilt in the present matter. As per mutually satisfactory disposition between the state and the convict, the convict is found entitled to a lenient view while deciding the quantum of sentence. Accordingly, the convict is sentenced to imprisonment till rising of the Court along with a fine of Rs 7,000,” the court said in its order which is similar for all the accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aashish Gupta passed the order in another case after the foreign nationals from Saudi Arabia accepted mild charges in exchange for lesser punishment under the plea bargain process.

After the Saudi Arabian nationals paid their fine, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur allowed all the 11 convicts to be deported back to their country and directed handover of passport and original papers, if any, to the investigating officer in the case. Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment.

‘Treat Centre as disaster management agency’



The Delhi HC on Friday asked the Centre to treat as representation a plea seeking creation of a nodal agency to carry out disaster management tasks in the NCR so that there is uniformity in the response to any calamity, like the COVID-19 or an earthquake. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan declined to entertain the petition, saying it was a policy decision and the petitioner ought to have first made a representation to the Centre