STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 62 Malaysians,11 Saudis to walk free on fine of Rs 7000 and Rs 10,000

A lawyer, who appeared for the foreign nationals, said that Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under plea bargain process.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (File photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed 62 Malaysians and 11 foreigners from Saudi Arabia to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 each respectively, after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the city during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik passed the order after the Malaysians sought lesser punishment under plea bargain process by accepting mild charges. “Having heard both the parties, I find that the deposition worked out mutually by the parties is fair and just. Accordingly, the plea of guilty of the accused was accepted...

“The convict has not been reported to be involved in any other offence and has accepted his guilt in the present matter. As per mutually satisfactory disposition between the state and the convict, the convict is found entitled to a lenient view while deciding the quantum of sentence. Accordingly, the convict is sentenced to imprisonment till rising of the Court along with a fine of Rs 7,000,” the court said in its order which is similar for all the accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aashish Gupta passed the order in another case after the foreign nationals from Saudi Arabia accepted mild charges in exchange for lesser punishment under the plea bargain process.
After the Saudi Arabian nationals paid their fine, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur allowed all the 11 convicts to be deported back to their country and directed handover of passport and original papers, if any, to the investigating officer in the case. Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment.

‘Treat Centre as disaster management agency’

The Delhi HC on Friday asked the Centre to treat as representation a plea seeking creation of a nodal agency to carry out disaster management tasks in the NCR so that there is uniformity in the response to any calamity, like the COVID-19 or an earthquake. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan declined to entertain the petition, saying it was a policy decision and the petitioner ought to have first made a representation to the Centre

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat foreigners Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp