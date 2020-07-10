Wanted criminal who fled police custody two years ago, held in Siliguri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal Sandeep aka Dhillo, a murder convict, from West Bengal’s Siliguri town and brought him to Delhi. The 42-year-old dreaded gangster had managed to escape from police custody in a dramatic way two years ago by throwing chilli powder and opening fire at officials.

Dhillo Pahalwan is a resident of Jasor Khedi in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. He is accused in several cases of murder and extortion. The police said he is a sharp shooter of a gang involving Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Tillu alias Tillu Tajpuria. The two are in police custody.

“A team of the special cell received a tip-off that Dhillo was hiding somewhere in Siliguri,” said DCP special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwaha. A special team led by Inspector Umesh Barthwal under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi rushed to Siliguri to nab the criminal. He was traced in a market area,” said Kushwaha. Dhillo’s wife has posted a video on social media claiming her husband might get killed in an encounter.