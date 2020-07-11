Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leads the COVID-19 fight from forefront

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been cautiously optimistic in its battle against deadly coronavirus as the city has been recording more than 70 per cent recovery rate since for the last few days.

While the number of tests, hospitals beds and isolation facilities have increased after the Centre’s intervention, there is another factor which remained a talking-point throughout this tough period — Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constant interaction with the public.

Effective communication from Kejriwal from the beginning of the pandemic — from public broadcasts, video messages to phone calls to patients in home isolation — has been a success story of the AAP government. As the virus hit the national capital, the lockdown was imposed. But Kejriwal, known as an effective communicator, used his skills in managing the biggest public crisis.

Throughout the pandemic he has kept a direct engagement with the people — be it explaining home isolation, how oximeters work, why plasma should be donated, how hospitals beds are being increased. Kejriwal also made numerous appeals on television to migrants to stay back.

In the last three months, Kejriwal addressed around 50 press briefings. Not relying on the officials, a day before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Kejriwal explained who came under the essential services.

As the lockdown began, the government’s first steps were to provide food and shelters to homeless daily wagers.

Towards the end of March and the beginning of April, there were reports of harassments with doctors, nurses at their housing complexes. The CM took up the matter seriously and warned that strict action will be taken against if any landlord was found harassing healthcare workers. Under a new initiative, Kejriwal has been calling up recovered patients and encouraging them to donate plasma. Bhoomika, who was one of the plasma donors, spoke to Kejriwal recently.

Kejriwal had lauded her for the contribution. “I would like to applaud you, sir (Kejriwal) for this initiative. The doctors at the plasma bank are providing all facilities,” she said.

