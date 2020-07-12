STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minimised COVID-19 deaths through 'suraksha kavach' called pulse oximeter: Kejriwal

Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed pulse oximeters as 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) that have helped minimise COVID-19 deaths of patients under home isolation in Delhi.

Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom corona patients undergoing home isolation.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter. If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

A pulse oximeter is a device that measures blood oxygen level.

Coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised if their oxygen level reaches 90 per cent or below, according to health guidelines.

A study of COVID-19 deaths reported in the last fortnight (from June 24) conducted by the Delhi government has revealed that no one under home isolation has died in first week of July.

The total number of daily deaths too have shown a sharp decline, the report said.

A Delhi government statement said that of the total 691 deaths that occurred in last fortnight, only seven were of those under home isolation (between June 24 and 30).

Not a single death of any patient under home isolation has occurred in July.

This can be attributed to the chief minister's decision to distribute oximeters to all patients under home isolation, the statement said.

The oximeters alert the patients of dropping oxygen levels which is an early sign of deteriorating health.

Home isolation experience of patients was improved by daily tele-counselling and providing oximeters so that people feel safe and comfortable at home, government said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Pulse oximeter Delhi covid death
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp