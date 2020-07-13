STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP gives Rs 2 lakh to family of journalist who died by suicide at AIIMS

Accompanied by other party leaders, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta met the journalist's family at his residence in Bhajanpur and offered his condolences.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday provided a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a journalist who allegedly committed suicide at a hospital here last week.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Gupta met the journalist's family at his residence in Bhajanpur and offered his condolences.

The journalist allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He worked for a Hindi daily.

Gupta said Sisodia was like a family member and his untimely death was tragic and disturbing for him.

​ALSO READ | Covid-19 positive journalist dies by suicide at AIIMS Delhi, claimed injections administered

"It is impossible to compensate the loss of his family but the BJP stands with them in their hour of grief," he said.

On Saturday, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar had handed over a draft of Rs 5.10 lakh to Sisodia's family.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had ordered a probe into Sisodia's death.

The superintendent of the Trauma Centre was removed after a four-member probe committee submitted its report.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 AIIMS Delhi Delhi BJP
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp