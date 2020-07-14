STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency: Arvind Kejriwal

Crediting the home isolation programme for the improvement of Delhi's situation he said that there has not been a single COVID-19 fatality emerging from home isolation in the last 12 days.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The positivity rate and the death rate is coming down but people shouldn't be complacent, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and warned people "you never know, COVID-19 may surge again".

"The positivity rate and the death rate is coming down but people shouldn't be complacent. You never know, COVID-19 may surge again," Kejriwal told reporters here.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that the reason why the situation has come under control is that everyone has contributed to the cause of fighting the infection. "The reason why the situation has come under control is that everyone has contributed to the cause. We realised that we would not be able to fight alone with this virus. We brought everyone together and all contributed to the situation coming under control," he added.

Further crediting the home isolation programme for the improvement of Delhi's situation he said that there has not been a single COVID-19 fatality emerging from home isolation in the last 12 days.

"We increased testing capacity as well. Testing has been possible because of home isolation. We have organised a programme for home isolation for Delhiites where we provided oxymeters to patients at home. In the last 12 days, there have been no deaths reported in home isolation," The Delhi Chief Minister added.

He further advised people to use masks and wash hands.

Delhi has a total of 1,13,740 COVID-19 cases of which there are 19,017 active cases, 91,312 patients have been cured or discharged and 3,411 persons have succumbed to COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

