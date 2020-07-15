FDCI designer stockroom goes online

By Express News Service

The COVID-19 crisis has made various industries step out of their comfort zone and try out new ventures. Now, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has embraced new technology, and the Designer Stockroom - one of the most anticipated sale - is now online, in its fourth edition.

It will be held from July 31 - August 2, 2020. The FDCI will create a one-stop portal for participating designers on the FDCI website, where customers will be directed to the Designer Stockroom section on the designer’s website. Over 100 designers are a part of Stockroom offering upto 70 per cent off on their collections. This sale will be promoted extensively, both offline and online.

“We received many queries on the stockroom sale as it has been a huge crowd-puller for the last three editions,” said Chairman FDCI, Sunil Sethi. “Despite the challenges the fashion world is facing at this time, we wished to get the momentum back by initiating sale, through the Designer Stockroom online. This will help cash-strapped businesses and aid them in modernising their business to enable an e-commerce portfolio, which is the future of fashion,” added Sethi.

Interestingly, there is no application fee or revenue sharing for this initiative, as the idea was to get the sales wheels rolling. The FDCI is also working on the Designer Showroom that will be a B2B platform. It aims to connect designers with domestic and international buyers for future collections.

This exclusive business platform will be live for the upcoming season, taking FDCI towards a 360-digital transformation. In continuation with this aspect, the FDCI is also preparing for the India Couture Week and India Fashion Week, which are slated to be in the phygital/digital space.