32-year-old patient kills himself inside bathroom of AIIMS Trauma Centre

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after a junior doctor killed himself at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a 32-year-old patient hanged himself inside a bathroom of the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday.

The deceased was found to be Raj Amani Patel, 32, resident of Gram Chandwar post, Thana Tehsil Ram Nagar, Satna District.

On July 16, 12.55 pm information of an Medico-Legal Case (MLC) regarding 'Suicide in the bathroom at AIIMS Trauma Center' was received in Police Station Hauz Khas from the AIIMS Hospital, said police.

"The said MLC was entrusted to staff and they reached the place of occurrence at Yellow Zone, AIIMS Trauma Center," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Thakur, South.

ALSO READ | Delhi AIIMS critical care experts to guide ICU doctors in states' Covid hospitals

"On enquiry, it has come to the knowledge that the deceased underwent intestinal surgery at AIIMS Hospital in July 2019. In continuation of his treatment on July 15, he came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma. His admission was made at about 11.30 pm," said the official.

The police added, "In the meantime, the deceased went missing from the admission area. Thereafter, he was found to be hanging in the bathroom at Yellow Zone, AIIMS Trauma Center."

According to cops, the deceased was taken to the emergency where the doctors declared him brought dead.

"The dead body has been preserved and proceedings are being conducted. No suicide note has been found so far and as per the statement, an enquiry has been conducted. The matter is under further investigation," said DCP Thakur.

The AIIMS hospital has seen four suicides within a span of two weeks.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

ALSO SEE: