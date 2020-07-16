STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi airport supplied 20 million pieces of key medical supplies

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the lockdown, the cargo terminal at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport remained operational round the clock and handled more than 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies from April to June. It was the largest volume of essential medical supplies taken care of by any airport in the country. 

The Delhi airport was designated as a hub for import and distribution of essential medical supplies by the Central government.

The facility served as a nerve centre to ensure supply and channelised distribution of imported protective gears and equipment, to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, across India.

Between April and June, the airport handled essential medical supplies containing 10.3 million face masks, 6.2 million gloves, 4.9 million goggles, 1.9 million bodysuits, 1.4 million shoe covers, and 250 ventilators.

“The imported medical kits the airport received in Delhi were distributed across the country, including far-flung destinations of northeast states and major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and others,” said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). 

During the three months, air cargo was the highest and in June alone, it recorded 1,850 cargo freighter aircraft movements, the highest in the country. This comprises 1,091 scheduled and 759 non-scheduled freighter movements.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the DIAL said: “In this challenging time, the DIAL played a very crucial role by round the clock handling of international and domestic cargo movements. The air cargo terminal at the IGI Airport has been operating 24X7 to support the country in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.

We ensured that essential medical kits reached not only in the big cities but in far-flung destinations of the country,” he said.

During the lockdown, a facility of 3,800 sqm was set up in a record time of seven days to handle Covid-19-related medical essentials.

According to the officials, major airlines contributed significantly in ferrying international cargo to Delhi are Air India, Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, FedEx, Emirates, UPS, Turkish Airlines, and others. 

