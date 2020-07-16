STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Kejriwal hails Delhi model of fighting coronavirus

Published: 16th July 2020 08:15 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 situation is much better than anticipated in the national capital, but the battle is not over yet.

Hailing the Delhi model of fighting the pandemic, he described the three pillars of the model as — teamwork and collectivity, correcting the lapses when pointed out and not losing hope.

Kejriwal said that the first component included asking for help from everyone. The AAP leader thanked the Central government as well as political opponents BJP and Congress for collectively fighting the pandemic.

“No one can fight it alone. We would have failed if the Delhi government would have thought that it can fight Corona alone,” said Kejriwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had intervened and held a series of meetings with all stakeholders after it was predicted at one time that the city would have more than 5 lakh cases.

According to the numbers given out Dy CM Manish Sisodia, there was a prediction of 2.25 lakh cases by July 15 based on the surge in cases in the first week of June.

Kejriwal also said that when people pointed out mistakes in the healthcare system, the administration did not react in hostility but tried to fix them.

“Instead of being hostile or aggressive towards any agency, people, or media who were pointing out our lapses, we took it upon ourselves to correct the mistakes,” he said.

Kejriwal added that his government did not lose hope of staying a step ahead of the pandemic.

“We did not lose hope. If we would have lost hope and lost the battle, it would have been very difficult for us to sustain. We kept working hard because we knew our hard work would bear fruit,” he said.

The Delhi CM, however, warned that there should not be any complacency as the number of cases may surge again.

