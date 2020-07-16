STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mandatory exams: Delhi High Court asks UGC, DU, Centre to respond to plea

The plea, by DU student Kabir Sachdeva, challenged the UGC’s July 6 guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end via offline, online or a blended method.

Published: 16th July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

exams

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC Wednesday asked the Centre, UGC and Delhi University to reply to a plea challenging the guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final-year examinations by September-end in view of the pandemic.

Justice Jayant Nath, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked them to submit their responses within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4, lawyer for the petitioner said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the UGC. The plea, by DU student Kabir Sachdeva, challenged the UGC’s July 6 guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end via offline, online or a blended method.

Advocate Manik Dogra, representing Sachdeva, also challenged an office memorandum of July 6, passed by the Ministry of HRD, Department of Higher Education, which provided instructions for conducting the exams along with standard operating procedures for conducting the exams.

“In times of a global pandemic the respondent no. 1 (HRD Ministry) and 2 (UGC) have placed irrational weightage on academic evaluation and neglected the importance of lives of thousands of students,” said the plea, filed through advocates Dhruv Pande and Randeep Sachdeva. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC Delhi university final year exams College exams
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp