Pinjra Tod members’ bail plea rejected   

Published: 16th July 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational image for Pinjra Tod members (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has dismissed bail pleas of Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, members of Pinjra Tod, a women’s collective, in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail pleas of the two JNU students on June 14, on the ground that there was no merit in the applications.

The court said in its order, that it was amply clear from the charge sheet that the investigation is still pending and it has been filed against other accused persons also.

It further said that considering the investigation so far and the nature of the offence and the role being ascribed to the accused, there were no reasons at all to grant bail.

Narwal and Kalita were arrested in the case in May by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

They have also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law - UAPA in a separate case related to the communal violence, for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots.

During the hearing, advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for the students, said  they have not been named in the FIR and no role has been attributed to them by the police in the case.

