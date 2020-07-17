Congress on ventilator, AAP only choice: Raghav Chaddha on Rajasthan political crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday attacked the Congress over the recent political crisis in Rajasthan saying that the party is on its way to extinction, while AAP is the only alternative.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that his party is the only alternative in minds of the people of this country looking at the alleged ‘selling and buying’ of lawmakers by Congress and BJP.

“Congress is completely broken, divided and aged. It’s on ventilator. BJP keeps on buying their MLAs and Congress sells those votes, this is going on,” added Chadha.

AAP under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal few months ago, scored its third consecutive win in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The party has been expanding its organizational strength in other parts of the country on ‘Kejriwal model of governance’.