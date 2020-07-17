STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records lowest single-day COVID-19 death count since Jun 9, cases mount to over 1.2 lakh

The bulletin said Delhi recorded 1,462 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 1,20,107, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,571.

Delhi, Coronavirus

A man cycles past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers fighting the Covid-19 in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's COVID-19 tally mounted to over 1.2 lakh on Friday, while 26 more coronavirus fatalities were recorded, the lowest single-day death count in the national capital since June 9.

According to the latest health department bulletin, over 99,000 people have recovered from the infection in the city.

This is the seventh consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

However, the number of cases reported on Friday was less than the figures on Thursday (1,652).

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bulletin said.

This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day since June 9 in the national capital, according to the figures.

On June 9, only seven deaths were recorded, which jumped to 48 on June 10 and 93 on June 16, as per the official figures shared by the heath department in its daily bulletins.

On July 11, the city had recorded 34 COVID-19 deaths, the previous lowest fatality count in the national capital since June 9.

The corresponding figures on successive days were -- July 12 (37), July 13 (40), July 14 (35), July 15 (41) and July 16 (58).

The Delhi government has been asserting that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation among other factors, have helped keep the cases from surging, as it was happening in June.

Also, the plasma therapy has been started at multiple facilities, seeking to save lives of COVID-19 patients.

The number of active cases on Friday stood at 17,235, down from 17407, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

While the cases had gradually dipped from July 11-13 -- July 11 (1,781), July 12 (1,574) and July 13 (1,246), from Tuesday onwards, the numbers showed a marginally upward trend.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the number of cases reported were 1,606, 1,647 and 1,652 respectively.

On Friday, it again dipped. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,545 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,571.

According to the bulletin, 99,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Out of the total number of 15,474 COVID beds in hospitals here, 11,778 are vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of patients under home isolation stands at 9,595, it said.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 14,194 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,270, in all adding to 20,464 according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 7,77,125.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was 40,901, it said.

On Friday, the number of containment zones stood at 668.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
