Former Delhi MLA Jitender Singh Shunty steps up for COVID-19 victims, conducts 45 cremations

Being personally involved in the service, Shunty earlier in the month contracted the virus himself. Later, his wife (56) and two sons aged 26 and 34 years also contracted the deadly virus.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jitender Singh Shunty with his crew who have been conducting the service (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As conducting funerals of loved ones who died of coronavirus became a difficult task for families, former MLA from Shahdara, Jitender Singh Shunty has taken it upon himself to perform their last rites with dignity.

His independent organisation, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD), has conducted 45 cremations including seven of unclaimed or unidentified coronavirus victims in the last three months.  

Shunty (58), the founder of the SBSSD, which has 22 volunteers and 18 hearse vans and ambulances, arranged transportation for 261 bodies of those who succumbed to the virus and also ferried over 250 patients to hospitals or Covid Care facilities.

Later, his wife (56) and two sons aged 26 and 34 years also contracted the deadly virus. However, this failed to deter the family dedication to serve others.

Shunty and his sons continued monitoring the arrangements online and also over the phone.

“We have helped aroud 35 families, which weren’t able to carry out the last rites of their relatives because either they were in quarantine or were reluctant to participate due to fear. Some even refused to claim the body. We performed last rites according to their faith,” said Shunty, who is recuperating at home.

His organisation is primarily active in three districts in the trans-Yamuna area — east, northeast, and Shahdara and is working closely with district officials.Shunty has also been receiving appreciation from the government officials for his noble act.

“Whenever the district administration faces any issue regarding cremation and transportation of the body of a Covid positive person, he volunteers. On occasions, he came forward to conduct last rites when even families refused,” Arun Kumar Mishra, district magistrate (east).

Shunty was admitted to the hospital when he was found positive on July 1 but was later shifted to home-isolation.

“We all are fine and the fever has subsided. We will go for testing again in a day or two, but am feeling extreme weakness. As soon as I recover, I will be on the field once again,” said Shunty.

Rajesh Choudhary, sub-divisional magistrate (Vivek Vihar) said besides ferrying hearse vans and ambulances, SBSSD adopted families of Covid 19 infected persons and provided them food, sanitisers, masks, and free ration.

