Maintain daily data on COVID-19 rule violations: DDMA to District Magistrates

The order stated that the sub-divisional magistrates will monitor the weekly reports and follow up with the districts for timely updation.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday directed all district magistrates to maintain daily data on violations of Covid-19 rules such as maintaining of social distancing and prohibition on spitting in public places in their respective districts and upload a weekly report on a government portal.

Last month, the government had issued a notification, saying that fines would be imposed for the violations of guidelines — observation of quarantine rules, maintaining of social distancing, wearing of face masks in public and work places, prohibition of spitting in public places and prohibition of paan, gutka, tobacco in public places.

It had also authorised district magistrates, chief district medical officers, sub-divisional magistrates, district surveillance officers and zonal municipal deputy commissioners among others to impose fines for such violations.

“All the district magistrates...are hereby directed to maintain the data in respect of the violations noticed and action taken for these violations by all the aforesaid authorised persons in their respective district on daily basis and to submit a weekly report...on the Corona Foot Warrior Portal of revenue department,” DDMA CEO Vikas Anand said in an order.

