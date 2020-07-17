STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On World Snake Day, Delhi zookeepers share their experiences on dealing with reptiles online

Zookeepers from the ‘Nath’ community – a traditional snake rearing group – shared their experiences and also busted a few myths about snakes. They also explained ways to conserve the species.

Published: 17th July 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Snake generic

Image for representational purpose only

By Siddhant Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On World Snake Day, the Delhi Zoo held a web interaction where zookeepers dealing with snakes and other reptiles talked about these animals.

Ramesh Pandey, Director of Delhi Zoo, informed that many changes have been made to make the environment of snakes comfortable and keep them engaged inside enclosures.

“Our aim is conservation of animals. It is very important to keep snakes engaged. So, we have placed challenges inside the enclosures like a wooden log or an earthen pot so that they remain engaged and healthy. The snakes have adapted well to the changes” he said.

Bhure Lal, who has been working in the zoo for last 27 years, said, “There is a fear factor associated with the snakes, but not all of them are poisonous. Snake rearing has been our community’s traditional work for generations.”

“There are approximately 252 types of snakes found in India of which around 50 are poisonous,” explained Lal.

According to the Zoo administration, temperature-controlled environment is key to the welfare of snakes. Special arrangements have been made to bring down temperatures in their enclosures during summer days. The zoo has Anaconda, Cobra, Python, Rattlesnake, water snake among other snake species.

“We place specially carved wooden hollow trunks the snake area so that they can shed of their skin. Snake is a very nice animal and people shouldn’t fear them,” said Vinod Nath, another zookeeper.

