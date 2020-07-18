34 foreigner Tablighi memebers allowed to walk free

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday allowed 34 foreign nationals from Thailand to walk free on payment of different fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Jindal allowed the foreigners to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 6,000 each, said advocate Ashima Mandla appearing for them. The court directed the foreigners’to deposit their fines at the PM CARES Fund, since the foreigners have been found guilty of violating government orders pertaining to the pandemic.

It allowed them to walk free after the Sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony, who was the complainant in the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar, Inspector of Nizamuddin said they have no objection to it. However, seven Thai nationals did not plead guilty to the charges against them and claimed trial before the court.