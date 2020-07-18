STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

At Home With Airbnb: Paid sessions at home with Indian personalities from fitness, food, fashion

“While people have been staying at home to protect their health, this unique platform has brought together people from across the globe over their shared passions and hobbies.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

‘At Home with Airbnb’

‘At Home with Airbnb’

By Express News Service

Many companies are finding ways to keep us engaged at home as we grapple with the pandemic. Curiously enough, Airbnb India has curated a list of experiences and called it ‘At Home With Airbnb’, where you can enjoy paid sessions at home with Indian personalities from fitness, food, fashion, calligraphy and yoga at home.

kitchen cocktails with Mixologist Pankaj

Amanpreet Bajaj, GM of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan, informs that the list of experiences and hosts are curated keeping in mind the diverse ways in which guests can connect with people across cultures and hone their skills through the platform. The experiences allow guests to visit the host’s personal spaces to learn their craft in small groups that allow for personal connections and conversations virtually. Bajaj says,

“The hosts include India’s leading influencers, celebrities and artists such as designer duo Shivan and Narresh, Devika Narain and Pankaj Balachandran – India Brand Ambassador for Monkey Shoulder, and so on, who have gained fame as experts in their respective fields.

These online experiences will give our guests a platform to interact with their favourite personalities whilst learning a new skill within the comfort of their own homes.” Bajaj feels these sessions can instil positivity as with a simple purpose of offering a unique way to travel and learn, people across the globe have been able to connect with likeminded individuals, hone their skills and grow via this platform.

“While people have been staying at home to protect their health, this unique platform has brought together people from across the globe over their shared passions and hobbies. Ranging from workout sessions with celebrity trainer Nam Wook who is the brand ambassador for Under Armour India, to Zero wastage cooking with Sandeep Sreedharan for food fanatics, each experience offers the opportunity to learn something new and interesting,” adds Bajaj.

TIME TABLE

  • Table styling using everyday things – July 22, 4:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Minimalistic & Sustainable Cooking – July 22, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Kitchen Cocktails with Mixologist Pankaj – July 24, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Learn the Basics of Faux Calligraphy – July 24 and August 1, 6:00pm to 7:30pm
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airbnb At Home With Airbnb at home with Indian personalities
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp