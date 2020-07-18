At Home With Airbnb: Paid sessions at home with Indian personalities from fitness, food, fashion

By Express News Service

Many companies are finding ways to keep us engaged at home as we grapple with the pandemic. Curiously enough, Airbnb India has curated a list of experiences and called it ‘At Home With Airbnb’, where you can enjoy paid sessions at home with Indian personalities from fitness, food, fashion, calligraphy and yoga at home.

kitchen cocktails with Mixologist Pankaj

Amanpreet Bajaj, GM of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan, informs that the list of experiences and hosts are curated keeping in mind the diverse ways in which guests can connect with people across cultures and hone their skills through the platform. The experiences allow guests to visit the host’s personal spaces to learn their craft in small groups that allow for personal connections and conversations virtually. Bajaj says,

“The hosts include India’s leading influencers, celebrities and artists such as designer duo Shivan and Narresh, Devika Narain and Pankaj Balachandran – India Brand Ambassador for Monkey Shoulder, and so on, who have gained fame as experts in their respective fields.

These online experiences will give our guests a platform to interact with their favourite personalities whilst learning a new skill within the comfort of their own homes.” Bajaj feels these sessions can instil positivity as with a simple purpose of offering a unique way to travel and learn, people across the globe have been able to connect with likeminded individuals, hone their skills and grow via this platform.

“While people have been staying at home to protect their health, this unique platform has brought together people from across the globe over their shared passions and hobbies. Ranging from workout sessions with celebrity trainer Nam Wook who is the brand ambassador for Under Armour India, to Zero wastage cooking with Sandeep Sreedharan for food fanatics, each experience offers the opportunity to learn something new and interesting,” adds Bajaj.

