Delhi High Court restrains designer from using DPS logo on masks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restrained a fashion designer from using the trademark and logo of Delhi Public School (DPS) on manufacturing face masks, saying it infringes the copyright of the institution.

Justice Mukta Gupta, in an interim order, said the plaintiff DPS Society has made out a prima facie case in its favour and in case no ad-interim injunction is granted, it would suffer an irreparable loss. The high court, in its June 30 order, restrained fashion designer Manish Tripathi, his agent, and employees from using the trademark and logo of DPS on manufacturing face masks.

The court listed the suit for further hearing on July 28. The DPS society said that it has an exclusive right over the use of its logo which was registered under the Copyright Act in December 2012. The high court informed that in the first week of June, the plaintiff received a video from Mansoor Ali Khan, who is running Delhi Public School in Bangalore and Mysore informing about a piece of news on national television about the broadcasting of a report of manufacture of face mask with the trademarks ‘Delhi Public School’.

It added the logo of Delhi Public School / DPS was printed on the mask and the report stated that the schools have charged `350 to `400 for each mask. Thereafter, the society got the matter investigated and found that defendant Manish Tripathi,was selling masks after copying and incorporating the trademark of the school under his brand name ‘Namastay Away’.