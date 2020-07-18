STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court restrains designer from using DPS logo on masks

The court listed the suit for further hearing on July 28.  The DPS society said that it has an exclusive right over the use of its logo which was registered under the Copyright Act in December 2012.

Published: 18th July 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has restrained a fashion designer from using the trademark and logo of Delhi Public School (DPS) on manufacturing face masks, saying it infringes the copyright of the institution. 

Justice Mukta Gupta, in an interim order, said the plaintiff DPS Society has made out a prima facie case in its favour and in case no ad-interim injunction is granted, it would suffer an irreparable loss. The high court, in its June 30 order, restrained fashion designer Manish Tripathi, his agent, and employees from using the trademark and logo of DPS on manufacturing face masks. 

The court listed the suit for further hearing on July 28.  The DPS society said that it has an exclusive right over the use of its logo which was registered under the Copyright Act in December 2012.  The high court informed that in the first week of June, the plaintiff received a video from Mansoor Ali Khan, who is running Delhi Public School in Bangalore and Mysore informing about a piece of news on national television about the broadcasting of a report of manufacture of face mask with the trademarks ‘Delhi Public School’.    

It added the logo of Delhi Public School / DPS was printed on the mask and the report stated that the schools have charged `350 to `400 for each mask. Thereafter, the society got the matter investigated and found that defendant Manish Tripathi,was selling masks after copying and incorporating the trademark of the school under his brand name ‘Namastay Away’.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court DPS logo DPS logo on masks
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp