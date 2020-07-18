STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC cancels allotment of 64 staff accommodations

Inquiry panels, which were set up after complaints to Home Ministry, found that employees had been ‘illegally’ staying in the properties 

Published: 18th July 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 12:11 PM

New Delhi Municipal Council

New Delhi Municipal Council building

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has cancelled allotment of municipal accommodations to its 64 employees after the inquiry panels found they had ‘illegally’ been occupying the properties.  The panels were set up following the complaints to MHA over illegalities in allotment of housing on ‘out of turn’ basis.

The orders were issued on Thursday directing occupants to vacate the properties with 30 days failing which they will need to pay market rent or damage charges as per the rules. The list of ‘illegal’ occupants includes names of Navyug School teachers, deputy director level officers and other different category employees. 

“The inquiry was going for long. However, during lockdown the council received more applications for municipal accommodation when the employees were directed to come to office regularly. Several employees residing in the NCR had applied for the same after which the enquiry was expedited and cancellation orders were issued,” said an official of NDMC, privy to the matter.

The NDMC’s employee union is opposing the cancellation order and has written to the chairman of the civic body Dharmendra, urging him to allow employees to continue. “Only low rung staff are being targeted. No action is being taken against Group A and Indian Service officers, who were on deputation in NDMC.

Over 100 officers including IAS are staying at these accommodation. The enquiry is pending for years and no report is being submitted,” said Sudhakar Kumar, president of the union — Nai Dilli Nagar Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh (NDNPKS). According to an official, several Group A officers and others have been staying in these houses for more than 10 years, which is a violation of allotment rules. 

“They were posted outside the national capital for years but managed to retain NDMC accommodation. Several of them are now with the Delhi government officers and Municipal Corporations but have not surrendered the facilities in New Delhi, which is considered as status symbol by many. But this has led to severe housing issues for the council. The enquiry should be finished soon and the agency should get its properties vacated,” he said.  

No action against officers staying for long
Several Group A officers and others have been staying in these houses for more than 10 years, which is a violation of allotment rules. It is alleged no action has been taken against Group A and Indian Service officers, who were on deputation in NDMC. 

