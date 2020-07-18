STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partially-burnt body found in house, woman's body found in canal in Greater Noida

While the body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in a farmland in Badalpur area, another body was found in the canal near Rajatpur drain.

Published: 18th July 2020 12:38 PM

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NOIDA (UP): A body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. The matter was reported to the police on Friday night from Kudi Khera village in Badalpur area, a senior official said.

"The house is located in a farmland and it was on fire. When the police team reached the spot on being alerted about it, they broke open the door and went inside the house to find a partially-burnt body there," DCP (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

Chander said that police and forensic teams have taken up investigation in the case and are working on establishing the identity of the deceased and cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a canal in Badalpur area on Saturday morning. Badalpur SHO Pathneesh Kumar said that the body was found in the canal near Rajatpur drain and was sent for post-mortem. and further proceedings in both the cases were underway.

