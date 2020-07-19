STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sigh of relief for jail inmates appearing in board exams after NIOS cancels test

Jail officials said the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar and classes had to be cancelled in March.

Published: 19th July 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the National Institute of Open Schooling cancelled this year's board exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 600 prison inmates in Delhi who were to appear in them heaved a sigh of relief, jail officials said on Sunday.

Jail officials said the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar and classes had to be cancelled in March.

Therefore, only 20-30 per cent of the syllabus could be completed before the exams were postponed twice and finally scheduled in July.

Earlier, classes were held five days a week by faculties of various NGOs under the NIOS programme at Delhi prisons.

Delhi has three prisons in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

As soon as the news of the exams being cancelled was shared with the candidates, many of them were more than happy and relieved, jail officials and wardens who interact with the inmates regularly said.

Earlier this month, NIOS issued a circular cancelling the exams.

The results will now be declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by a committee of NIOS.

According to data shared by the Delhi Prisons authorities, a total of 552 inmates from the three jails had enrolled for Class 10 and 62 for Class 12 through the National Institute of Open Schooling, exams for which are held twice a year, between March-April and October-November.

Of 552 inmates who have applied for Class 10, 366 are from Tihar, 17 from Rohini, and 169 from Mandoli jail.

Forty-five inmates from Tihar, four from Rohini and 13 from Mandoli jail have enrolled for Class 12 this year.

Besides them, around 75 inmates from Delhi prisons who did not qualify in their Class 10 exams last year were to reappear in the exams this year.

Nineteen inmates were to reappear in Class 12 exams this year, officials said.

NIOS has its study centre in Delhi prisons from where a prisoner can pursue his studies and is given certificate for the particular course without mentioning the place of examination, which is jail.

"Under the provision of NIOS, the inmates who take admission are provided study materials and teaching facilities here. We also have teachers coming in from NGOs to teach the students. Those who are interested in pursuing studies, we encourage them and motivate them to take admission and continue their studies," said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

"Due to some reasons or circumstances, they took to crime, but now that they are here, this is also an opportunity for them to restart their life afresh and make a living out of it once they leave jails. It is part of our various reformation programmes. Once they get into studies, they stay focused and have a purpose in life once they leave the jail," he said.

Most of the inmates who have enrolled for NIOS programmes are from Central Jail No.5 in Tihar, where inmates of the 18-21 age group are lodged, jail officials said.

For nearly three years now, Anil Kumar Sharma has been a visiting faculty at Central Jail No.5, Tihar.

He comes on behalf of an NGO "Care Today" and has been teaching approximately around 100 inmates in separate batches for Classes 10 and 12.

The classes were held five days a week -- from Monday to Friday -- between 1 pm and 3 pm for Class 10 students and from 3 pm to 5 pm for Class 12 students.

The "Better Life School" in Central Jail No.5 has a classroom like any other with a projector, black board, desk and bench, he told PTI over phone.

Sharma said he only guides students about various subjects available to them.

"I leave it to them to choose subjects. Depending on their interest, they are free to opt," he said.

Recalling about his classes, Sharma said students are quite enthusiastic in class.

They come up with doubts and are always interested in knowing about things related to their subjects.

"Some of them come for classes, even before I reach and they don't disturb the class. These inmates took to crime, whatever may be the reason, but now they feel they need to study and get a degree. They don't intent to indulge in criminal activities again. Once they leave jail, with this certificate they can apply for ITI and get placements," he said.

Even after leaving jail on bail, many students stay in touch and contact Sharma to enquire about their course and exam schedule.

"Our classes are more like interactive session. I motivate my students with inspirational stories. I tell them that all is not lost. They still stand a chance to make their future," he added.

From Science, English, Social Studies to Hindi and Maths, students opt for various subjects.

Some even pursue painting, while others opt for subjects like business studies, psychology, commerce based on their interests.

The jail officials said the classes will be resumed with due precautions once the coronavirus situation eases.

Till July 15, 57 inmates of Delhi prisons tested positive for the coronavirus.

Forty-three of them have recovered and two died.

Out of the 112 prison staffers who tested positive for the virus, 75 have recovered so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Open Schooling NIOS Delhi Jail
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp